TOWN OF EAGLE, Wis. — Parents and community members in Mukwonago are raising concerns about the future of Eagleville Elementary School, fearing the charter school could be shut down due to budget constraints.

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Mukwonago parents fear Eagleville Elementary School closure over budget

Matt Sdano, a parent and volunteer science teacher at Eagleville, said the uncertainty has taken a toll.

"I have hardly slept the last three days. I have had a pit in my stomach," Sdano said. "I am really just concerned for my daughter and just how devastated she would be if this school closed.”

photo provided Matt Sdano stands with his daughter. He is a parent and volunteer science teacher at Eagleville Elementary Charter School.

The Mukwonago school superintendent sent a letter to Eagleville Elementary School families warning that upcoming budget talks would focus on their school.

Preliminary figures cited in the letter show Eagleville has the highest annual cost per pupil among the district's four elementary schools, at $15,000 per student. The Mukwonago School District said in a statement that the district is facing a $950,000 deficit.

"We do realize financial constraints are real," Sdano said.

TMJ4 Eagleville Elementary Charter School is one of four elementary schools in the Mukwonago School District.

Eagleville is a charter school and one of four elementary schools in the Mukwonago School District. With enrollment sitting at around 100 students, parents say they have been concerned the school could face closure if budgets become too tight.

TMJ4 Becky Fredericks' three children all attended Eagleville Elementary School.

Becky Fredericks, whose three children attended Eagleville, said parents want their voices to be heard.

"We want to be heard. We want to do our best to preserve the legacy of this 100-year-old school," Fredericks said.

While acknowledging the district's financial pressures, parents are asking whether outside solutions could be pursued, given Eagleville's status as a charter school.

Photo provided Matt Sdano's daughter in her classroom.

“We can seek external funding through grants and philanthropic organizations. We can look at ways of restructuring our charter to shift some of the financial burden onto the governance board rather than the district," Sdano said.

Fredericks added her support for a measured approach.

"Please, let's think it through and find the best way to make it happen," Fredericks said.

The school board meeting is tonight at 6 p.m. Eagleville is also hosting an open house for families on Tuesday, October 13, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

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