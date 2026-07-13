BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Mimosa Breakfast and Brunch in Brookfield has built a loyal following by giving back to the community — raising nearly $100,000 for local charities since opening.

Owner Sarah Cotlin said the restaurant started its first location in Franklin in 2017 before opening the Brookfield location in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Community support helped the business survive and continues to drive its success.

"We have so many great people that are coming out here every single day," Cotlin said. "We know them by name. They're coming in. They're sitting down. They're having a cup of coffee, so we're grabbing their food and their drink for them right away."

The restaurant's "We Care Wednesday program" donates 10% of every bill closed after 12 p.m. each Wednesday to a local charity. Beneficiaries have included the Milwaukee Street Angels, the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, and the Waukesha Food Pantry.

"We've started this ever since the beginning," Cotlin said. "There's just so many great groups that are, you know, we want to just give back to because they've given so much to us."

Watch: Mimosa Breakfast and Brunch in Brookfield supports local charities:

Mimosa Breakfast and Brunch in Brookfield supports local charities and sources ingredients locally

Mimosa Breakfast and Brunch also sources ingredients from local producers. The restaurant features farm fresh eggs from Yuppie Hill Farm and makes pancakes from scratch daily. Cotlin said local sourcing is among the restaurant's 13 customer promises listed at the top of its menu.

"It's one of the things we're really, really proud of," Cotlin said.

The current crowd favorite is the spanakopita omelet, a monthly special also known as the SPO. Mimosa Breakfast and Brunch opens at 7:30 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip