Menomonee Falls police asking for public's help in locating missing 15-year-old

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Yara Bensalah was reported missing after getting into an unknown SUV and leaving her home on May 30th, just after midnight with an unknown male, who is described as a thin, black male, around 17-20 years old.

Yara is described as a 15-year-old Asian female, standing at around 5'5" and weighing 180 lbs. She has also made suicidal statements in the past and is known to be mostly cooperative with law enforcement.

She was last seen wearing a black/white horizontally striped sweater, black skintight shorts, and tan Ugg boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at (262) 532-8700.

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