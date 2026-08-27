MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls bicycle shop owner says he will no longer sell e-bikes to parents who plan to give them to children he believes are too young to ride them.

Brent Emery, owner of Emery's Cyclery, says the decision is costing his business money, but he believes it is the right call for the community.

"These things just aren't safe. You don't send your 12-year-old out in a car," Emery said.

WATCH: Menomonee Falls bike shop refuses to sell e-bikes to kids, citing safety concerns

Menomonee Falls bike shop refuses to sell e-bikes to kids, citing safety concerns

Under Wisconsin law, legal e-bikes generally fall into Class 1, 2 or 3 categories and travel between 20 and 28 miles per hour. Riders must be 16 to operate e-bikes that reach 28 mph. E-bikes that exceed that speed may legally qualify as motor vehicles or motorcycles, requiring a license.

TMJ4 David Kenningston

Emery says parents can easily purchase what appears to be a standard e-bike online that actually travels at illegal speeds.

"This is an example of what to not get," Emery said.

TMJ4 Brent Emery shows reporter Rebecca Klopf an e-bike he says parents should not get kids.

People riding on local bike trails say they have noticed the problem firsthand.

TMJ4 Donna Rivard rides her e-bike on the New Berlin trail in Brookfield.

Donna Rivard, who rides an e-bike herself, says she keeps a slow pace — but the children she has seen on e-bikes do not.

"I see them in my neighborhood, these e-bikes, whipping around corners and not wearing helmets," Rivard said. "It is an accident waiting to happen."

Waukesha County Sheriff's Office E-bike regulations according to the state of Wisconsin

Fellow trail user Therese Ziolecki echoed those concerns.

"Parents don't always make the best decisions. I have already seen kids on this trail on mini-bikes," Ziolecki said.

Bike rider David Kerrington said he believes the speed of some e-bikes warrants stricter legal requirements.

"Since they are traveling the same speed as motor vehicles, you should have to have a driver's license to get on one," Kerrington said.

Emery says his shop's stance comes down to a responsibility to the people they have served for more than six decades.

"It is caring for our community," Emery said.

He says as of Aug. 1, his stores stopped servicing e-bikes not sold there.

"We have been in business 63 years; we are a family-run business. The community has been good to us. We look out for our community," Emery said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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