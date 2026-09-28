Man charged with firing a gun to scare teens while homecoming pranks were happening in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Daniel Gruncel appeared in court on charges stemming from a shots-fired incident that unfolded in the early hours of a Friday morning during Oconomowoc High School's homecoming week.

TMJ4 Daniel Gruncel appeared in court on charges stemming from a shots fired incident in Oconomowoc.

Cell phone video captured the moment students realized shots were being fired.

"He's shooting, he's shooting, he's shooting."

Photo provided Gil Garcia says he took this photo as they were calling 9-1-1 for a suspicious person outside their home with what police later said was an airsoft rifle.

Oconomowoc High School senior Gil Garcia said they called 9-1-1 after spotting their neighbor, Gruncel, carrying what they believed to be an airsoft gun and possibly another firearm.

"It was the TP wars. I think he was like mad." Garcia said.

Garcia said the incident is rooted in what students call "Toilet Paper wars" — a homecoming tradition that had escalated on their street throughout the week to include toilet papering houses, throwing eggs, and shooting BB guns.

Court documents show Gruncel believed someone had taken his two cats during the pranks. The cats went missing the day before the incident.

TMJ4 Oconomowoc Police

I spoke to Gruncel, who did not want to go on camera, but he said he was upset about his cats and denied firing a gun. He said he only had an airsoft gun and a machete.

Investigators found bullet holes in Garcia's father's truck and trailer. Oconomowoc Police said they found a gun at Gruncel's home and determined he fired it — but was not intending to shoot anyone, only to scare them.

"We got scared." Garcia said.

Gruncel was given a $30,000 signature bond, meaning he only owes that amount if he violates the terms of his bail.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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