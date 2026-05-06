MACC Fund's Nine, Wine, and Dine golf outing tees up support for childhood cancer research

SUSSEX — The MACC Fund is hosting its Nine, Wine, and Dine golf outing at Ironwood Golf Course in Sussex on Monday, May 18, and organizers say there is still time to sign up.

MACC Fund

The event is geared toward women and includes nine holes of golf, wine samples, small bites, lunch, and a raffle. Organizers say participants do not need to be serious golfers, and those who prefer to focus on the wine and social experience are welcome to do so. The event is Derby themed, so attendees are encouraged to wear festive Derby attire.

Kidd O'Shea

Melissa Marney, with the MACC Fund, said foursomes are still available, and individuals or pairs can be matched with other participants.

MACC Fund

"If you have one or two, we can pair you up and you can make some new friends here. It's a great afternoon out at Ironwood Golf Course," Melissa said.

Watch: Details on the upcoming Nine, Wine, and Dine event:

Golf event supports the MACC Fund

Proceeds from the event benefit the MACC Fund's mission to find a cure for childhood cancer and related blood disorders through research. As the organization approaches 50 years of work in southeastern Wisconsin, organizers emphasize that money raised in Wisconsin stays in Wisconsin.

MACC Fund

"Every dollar counts," Melissa said.

"What's really unique about the MACC Fund is the money raised here in Wisconsin stays in Wisconsin for research. So not only does that mean that the best care for our kids is here in the state of Wisconsin, it means that we're able to attract talent in that arena to come to Wisconsin to want to do their medical research here," Melissa said.

The MACC Fund connected with TMJ4 through the station's Let's Talk Menominee Falls community event. Melissa said the Let's Talk sessions offer a valuable opportunity to share the organization's story with journalists who are looking to cover community impact.

"The Let's Talk is a great opportunity to get to know the journalists at TMJ4. You guys are a great group of people, and you're really looking for stories that make a difference within our local community, and that's what attracts, I think, people like us at the MACC Fund who have wonderful stories to share, who are working toward a common goal that support our community," Melissa said.

MACC Fund

Ironwood Golf Course hosts multiple charity events throughout the year. The Nine, Wine, and Dine outing is scheduled for Monday, May 18 - you can learn more by clicking here.

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