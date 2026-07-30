Large police presence at Meijer store in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — There was a large police presence at a Meijer store on Sunset Drive in Waukesha on Thursday evening following an incident.

Police say that it was an officer-involved shooting and that all the officers are okay.

A Waukesha resident who was inside the store at the time of the incident spoke with TMJ4's Meryl Hubbard about what she had heard and seen while inside.

Large police presence at Meijer in Waukesha

"I definitely did see the white face paint, but I don't know why. He did have a knife. And he had quite a bit of blood I saw on his arms. But I couldn't see much else," she said.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting with traffic control, but has no additional involvement. There is no active threat.

TMJ4 has reached out to Meijer and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office for more information.

This is a developing story.

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