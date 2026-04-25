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Lampham Bridge near Riverside Park in Oconomowoc has collapsed, no injuries reported

The Lapham Bridge near the Riverside Park in Oconomowoc has collapsed, the City of Oconomowoc Mayor Matt Rosek announced on Facebook.
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OCONOMOWOC — The Lapham Bridge near the Riverside Park in Oconomowoc has collapsed, the City of Oconomowoc Mayor Matt Rosek announced on Facebook.

Rosek had visited the site with city staff and said that no injuries were reported.

"We have demanded the contractor clean this up on an emergency basis," Rosek wrote in the comments section on his Facebook post.

Road Closure
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.

A falsework beam that was supporting a concrete pour on the bridge failed on Monday, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and the City of Oconomowoc. No construction workers were injured during the failure.

The project is set to be completed in September of this year.

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