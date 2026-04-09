LAKE COUNTRY SCHOOL DISTRICT — A newly approved referendum in the Lake Country School District will provide short-term financial stability as leaders begin planning next steps, according to the district.

Voters on Tuesday approved an operational referendum that will provide $800,000 annually for the next four years to maintain staffing and programs.

About 65% of voters supported the measure.

Watch: Lake Country voters approve school referendum. Now what?

Lake Country parents relieved after school referendum passes

For parent Kelly Hoesly, the result brings stability after years of uncertainty.

“We can wake up tomorrow morning and know our kids know where they’re going to school next year,” she said. “It’s breathing room. We haven’t had breathing room since 2024.”

TMJ4 News Kelly Hoesly

Other people in the district who didn't want to speak on camera told TMJ4 that they worry the referendum is a temporary fix.

District Administrator Chad Schraufnagel declined an interview on Wednesday but said in a statement the funding provides “stability” and will help prevent further cuts to staff, programs, and extracurricular activities.

District leaders have said that without the referendum, Lake Country could have run out of money as soon as next year, after already cutting about $1.6 million over the past three years.

Now, leaders say they are looking ahead.

In a previous interview, Schraufnagel said the district may explore consolidation with another school system — a process that could take years and would still require voter approval in both communities.

“We need another willing school district and community … it takes those two communities,” he said.

He also pointed to what he described as a broader issue.

“We have used all the internal measures at our disposal … now it’s really due to that lack of state funding,” Schraufnagel said.

TMJ4 News Chad Schraufnagel

Lake Country is part of a growing statewide trend.

Dozens of Wisconsin school districts had referendums on the ballot this spring, continuing a pattern in recent years as districts grapple with rising costs and limits on how much revenue they can raise.

Schraufnagel said the frequency of referendums reflects strain on the current funding model.

“If more than 80% of school districts in Wisconsin have gone to an operational referendum, I think that tells you the school funding formula does not work,” he said.

In a statement on Wednesday, State Superintendent Jill Underly said the increase in referendums shows state funding is not keeping pace with costs and urged lawmakers to provide more consistent support so districts are not forced to rely on local voters.

For now, families say the referendum buys time — but not certainty.

“We’re finally in a position where we can make good choices and give everyone breathing room,” Hoesly said.

TMJ4 reached out to state lawmakers representing the area for comment on school funding, but did not receive a response.

Read the full statement from the Lake Country School District here:

On April 7, 2026, voters in the Lake Country School District approved the District’s proposed operational referendum, providing an additional $800,000 per year for the next four years to support the District’s operational costs.



“We are incredibly grateful for the community’s support and investment in our school,” said District Administrator Chad Schraufnagel. “This funding will allow us to maintain the high-quality education, programs, and opportunities that make Lake Country School one of the top districts in the state.”



The operational referendum was proposed in response to financial challenges caused by declining state aid and funding that has not kept pace with inflation, which has created a revenue shortfall.



Over the past three years, the District has implemented strategic cost-saving measures, including staffing adjustments, sunsetting post-employment benefits, and reevaluating staff benefits—saving $1.6 million. This referendum funding will provide necessary stability, prevent further reductions in programs, staff, and extracurricular opportunities, and allow the District to begin strategically and thoughtfully planning for the future, which includes exploring consolidation with neighboring K-8 districts.



“The approval of this referendum ensures that we can continue to provide exceptional educational experiences for our students,” Schraufnagel said.



The District will now move forward with implementing its budget for the 2026-27 school year, ensuring that funds are allocated to support academic excellence, retain outstanding educators, and maintain valuable student programs

Lake Country School District

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