LAKE COUNTRY SCHOOL DISTRICT — Voters in the Lake Country School District approved an operational referendum on Tuesday, a decision that district leaders say will enable the district to continue operating.

According to unofficial results from Waukesha County, about 65% of voters supported the referendum.

The measure will generate approximately $800,000 per year for four years to help cover operating costs, including staff and programs.

Watch: Lake Country voters approve school referendum after two failed attempts

Lake Country voters approve school referendum

District officials estimate it will cost about $13 per year for every $100,000 of home value.

The vote comes after two failed referendums in 2024 and 2025 and months of concern about the district’s financial future.

District Administrator Chad Schraufnagel previously said the district had already cut about $1.6 million from its budget and used much of its fund balance to stay afloat.

He said the district could have faced dissolution if the referendum did not pass.

TMJ4 News Chad Schraufnagel

The Lake Country School District serves about 350 students in grades 4K through 8.

Some parents who supported the referendum said the outcome brings relief.

“We can wake up tomorrow morning and know where our kids are going to school in the next year and coming years,” said Kelly Hoesly, a parent and organizer of the “Yes for LCS” group.

“As a parent of a 6-year-old, that’s amazing.”

TMJ4 News Kelly Hoesly

Some residents who opposed the referendum said they remain concerned about the cost and the impact on taxpayers, though they declined to speak on camera.

The approval ensures the district can continue operating in the near term, though district leaders have said financial

challenges tied to enrollment and state funding remain ongoing.

For more information, you can visit their website.

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