WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Lac La Belle woman is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say she stabbed and killed her boyfriend following an argument Friday night.

Mikayla R. Kloth, 27, made her initial court appearance Monday in Waukesha County Court before Commissioner David Herring.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched around 6:48 p.m. Friday to an apartment on Wisconsin Avenue in the Village of Lac La Belle after a caller reported a person bleeding on the ground and that someone may have been attacked with a knife.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the floor with a stab wound to the chest.

Watch: Lac La Belle woman charged in boyfriend’s death after dinner argument

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

The victim, whose family identified him as a 25-year-old man, was taken to Aurora Summit Hospital, where he later died.

Prosecutors said Kloth, who was in the apartment, told them she wanted to go out to eat that night, but the victim came to the apartment with “chicken drumsticks, seasoning,” and planned to use the air fryer for dinner.

The complaint says an argument followed.

Kloth initially told investigators she was trying to get a knife away from the victim.

She later admitted she got angry and pushed the knife into his chest, the complaint states.

The complaint also says Kloth admitted stabbing the victim and took responsibility, saying, “If they had to lock her up, that was cool.”

Prosecutors said the victim told another person a week earlier that he feared for his safety.

Family members of the victim packed the courtroom on Monday.

His father addressed the court, saying, “I stand before you a shattered man. A shattered husband. A shattered father. My son was taken from me, and I’ll never see him again.”

Herring set Kloth’s cash bond at $2 million. Her next hearing is scheduled for May 29.

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