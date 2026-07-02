I-94 eastbound off-ramp to Moorland Road closed in Brookfield due to buckling

BROOKFIELD — The off-ramp to Moorland Road on eastbound I-94 in Brookfield is closed due to pavement buckling in the extreme heat.

The ramp was closed just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2. Authorities expect it to remain closed for at least a couple hours.

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