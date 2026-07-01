BIG BEND — Before the first spark lights the sky, many Fourth of July traditions are already underway.

For some southeastern Wisconsin families, that tradition begins with a stop at American Fireworks in Big Bend.

"My dad would bring me here when I was little," said Jack McDonough of Hales Corners.

"We always loved fireworks."

As the country celebrates the 250th anniversary of American independence this Fourth of July, the family behind the store says the milestone has them reflecting on a tradition that spans generations — both their own and those of the customers who return year after year.

"We're deeply rooted in patriotism and celebrating the Fourth," Luke Siegel, the owner, said.

Watch: How one Wisconsin family became part of countless Fourth of July traditions

How one Wisconsin family became part of countless Fourth of July traditions

American Fireworks began in 1979 as a seasonal tent started by Siegel's grandparents.

His parents took over in the 1990s, growing it into the brick-and-mortar business it is today.

Now, Siegel leads the company after growing up among the fireworks himself, running his first tent at 14 years old.

"This Fourth we knew it was going to be a big one, so we prepared extra heavily," Siegel said. "We have 50% more staff and 100% more product this year."

TMJ4 News Luke Siegel.

The preparations begin long before July. Fireworks are imported throughout the year as the family plans for what has become its busiest season.

But Siegel says the business has never been just about fireworks.

"Fourth of July to me is about bringing patriots together," he said. "It's so easy to get caught up in politics, but fireworks are able to bring smiles to people's faces and create lasting memories."

TMJ4 News. Jack McDonough.

That tradition has become personal for many customers.

"I'm a patriot myself. I love anything to do with America," McDonough said. "Fireworks, they're loud and proud. They really bring out patriotism in anyone who's American."

Inside the store, family remains part of nearly everything.

Siegel said cousins, siblings and relatives still help run different parts of the business each summer.

One of them is Tim Restle, Siegel's cousin, who started stocking shelves at 9 years old and still takes time off from his full-time job every July to work the holiday rush.

"Fourth of July in Wisconsin is like Christmastime," Restle said. "I think America needs patriotic unity, and fireworks are this thing that binds people together."

TMJ4 News. Tim Restle.

For Siegel, that's why America's 250th birthday is extra special.

"The Fourth of July to me is about bringing patriots together. We get to make sure everyone else has the most exciting time with family and friends," Siegel said.

The business has locations in Big Bend and Genoa City. They're open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

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