Hate graffiti spray-painted outside Mukwonago church for second time

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Racist, antisemitic and homophobic graffiti was spray-painted on the sidewalk and road outside a Mukwonago church, and police say it is the second time it has happened in about a month.

TMJ4 Graffiti on Veterans Way that includes the use of the N word, a homophobic slur and swastikas.

The graffiti included the N-word used multiple times, hate statements directed at Jewish people, and homophobic slurs. It was found on the sidewalk next to St. James Church and on the road on Veterans Way.

City crews spent most of the day sandblasting words off the sidewalk on Veterans Way — words too hateful to print.

TMJ4 City crews sandblast the sidewalk to remove graffiti with hate words.

According to the Milwaukee Jewish Federation, there has been a year-over-year rise in antisemitic incidents in Wisconsin.

TMJ4 Antisemitic graffiti on the sidewalk near St. James Catholic Church in Mukwonago.

Trish Hoth, a Mukwonago resident who attends St. James Church, spoke about what she saw.

"It's like, dog gone it all, that is not a good sign for our town," Hoth said.

Jerry, who drove by the graffiti on Veterans Way, also saw the hateful words.

"I could see the Swastikas were still in the road. And I'm like, this is the second time this has happened," Jerry said.

TMJ4 Jerry says this is the second time he has seen hatae speech written on Veterans Way.

Mukwonago police say this is the second time hate words have been spray-painted on Veterans Way in about a month. Investigators say they do not believe St. James Church was the intended target of the graffiti — a relief to Hoth, who is still upset it happened.

TMJ4 Trish Hoth says the hate words were written on the sidewalk next to her church.

"I'm headed to St. James and now I know what I am praying for," Hoth said.

Mukwonago police are looking for information about this incident and the previous one. Anyone with information is urged to contact them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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