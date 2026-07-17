Greenfield chase leads to lengthy manhunt, arrest in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — After a nearly seven-hour manhunt, a reckless driving suspect with outstanding felony warrants was taken into custody in New Berlin.

Greenfield police began pursuing the vehicle for reckless driving around 10:22 a.m. Thursday. A New Berlin officer located the vehicle near Moorland Road and College Avenue.

The vehicle drove off-road and stopped in the grass area of a business off Small Road. A female passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody at that time; however, the driver fled on foot.

Members of the public provided updated locations of the suspect.

At 4:53 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody in the area of Armour Avenue and Oakwood Terrace.

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