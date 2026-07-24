Former Pewaukee bus driver to be sentenced after conviction for sexually assaulting preschoolers

The sentencing hearing for a former Pewaukee bus driver who was found guilty of sexually assaulting preschool-aged children in May is set for Friday afternoon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pewaukee bus driver found guilty of sexually assaulting pre-schoolers on his route

On May 7, a jury found Thomas Felser guilty on eight of 11 charges. He was found not guilty on three charges of sexual misconduct by a school staff member or volunteer. Victim and witness testimony played a key role in the four-day trial, as well as video footage from the bus.

Investigators who interviewed the victims also testified.

"I knew it was completely out of the norm, and I could see the look on Tom Felser's face, and I could see the look on my daughter's face, and I wanted it investigated," the mother of one of the victims testified.

Felser began driving for the district in 2024. Prior to that, he had been a teacher in the district for more than 30 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

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