Firefighters extinguish machine fire at Quad Graphics Sussex plant

SUSSEX, Wis. — Firefighters spent more than an hour Tuesday morning battling a fire inside a paper processing machine at the Quad Graphics plant in Sussex.

The Sussex Fire Department was called to the plant at 9:44 a.m. after reports of a machine fire inside the building.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the west side of the facility. Visibility inside the building was limited, and employees directed firefighters to the source of the fire.

Mike Beiermeister Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire was contained to a two-story paper processing machine. Firefighters said limited access inside the machine made the response more difficult, and mutual aid was requested from neighboring departments because of the size of the building.

Crews used about 15,000 gallons of water and foam before the fire was fully extinguished.

No employees or firefighters were injured, according to the fire department. The building itself was not damaged, and employees later returned inside to begin cleanup.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and damage estimates have not been released.

Fire departments from Merton, Menomonee Falls, Pewaukee, Richfield, Lake Country and Hartland assisted at the scene. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department also helped with traffic control and scene safety.

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