A fire is burning at the Emerald Park Landfill in Muskego, sending smoke into the sky, visible across the Muskego and Franklin areas.

Muskego police confirmed to TMJ4 News that the fire is burning at the landfill on 124th Street. The fire broke out around 5 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 News on air and online for updates.

Watch: Fire burning at Emerald Park Landfill in Muskego, smoke visible across the area

Fire burns at Emerald Park Landfill

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