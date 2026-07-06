Fatal pedestrian crash closes Highway 164 in Waukesha Monday afternoon

VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA, Wis. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in the Village of Waukesha Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2:07 p.m. on Highway 164 and Lawndale Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound Highway 164 is currently closed at Wilmot Lane and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time while the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office conducts its investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 News on air and online for updates.

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