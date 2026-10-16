Family of Bass Bay Brewhouse breaks ground on rebuild after devastating Muskego fire

MUSKEGO, Wis. — Construction is underway at Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego, 10 months after a fire burned the beloved restaurant to the ground. Construction crews started work Friday on the new building. For owner Ryan Oschmann, it isn't just a restaurant being rebuilt — it is his family's legacy.'

"We are excited to be moving forward. It is nice to finally see something happen," Ryan Oschmann said.

TMJ4 Ryan Oschmann is the owner of Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego.

The Oschmann family's connection to the property spans decades.

"My grandparents originally building almost 70 years ago. My parents coming in having their spin on it. My partner Andy, my mom and I in 2015," Oschmann said.

Provided by Bass Bay Brewhouse Rendering

The family home has also been attached to the building.

"I was born and raised here, my sister was born and raised here. My Dad's family came here when he was 8. My mom has been here since she was in her mid-20s," Oschmann said. "It has meant more than a building with four walls to my family for, forever."

Chris Pastorek

Oschmann shared renderings of the new restaurant showing exactly what the new space will look like. The new building will end up slightly smaller than the original, though the banquet hall will be a little bigger.

TMJ4 Yard of Bass Bay Brewhouse

"We are ending up a bit smaller than before. The banquet hall is a little bit bigger," Oschmann said. "The goal was to try to pay homage to what it was."

Provided by Bass Bay Brewhouse Rendering

This summer, Bass Bay made a temporary return to the community as a beer garden. The Bass Bay Beer Garden will remain open until Oct. 25. The new restaurant is expected to open in the summer of 2027.

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