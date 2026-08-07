Family honors daughter's "No Worries, None" motto at annual scholarship golf outing

OCONOMOWOC — The 6th Annual Marleh Lehmann Scholarship Golf Outing returns to Ironwood Golf Course in Oconomowoc this Saturday, August 8th.

The event honors Marleh Lehmann, who was killed by a wrong-way driver in 2021, while raising scholarship money for local students. The outing is one of the largest at Ironwood, with close to 500 golfers participating.

"No Worries, None was Marleh's tagline. We have shipped clothing all over the world," Margo Lehmann said.

For the Lehmann family, the phrase is more than a slogan — it's a daily reminder of how Marleh approached life.

"Every day I try to live my life the way Marleh lived her life and the way Marleh lived her life honestly, she really lived with no worries. I mean she just, she woke up in the morning and she soaked up every single minute until she went to bed at night and that was every single day that's how she lived her life. She was a happy go lucky 20 year old woman who is dearly missed every single day by not just my family, this amazing community that we live in, she touched a lot of lives," Lehmann said.

The outpouring of community support has been a source of comfort for the family as the annual event continues to grow.

"It just makes us, it just helps heal our hearts. The community that we live in has just been so extremely supportive to our family. I don't know what we would have done without our community that we live in. The Lake Country area is an amazing community and they've been so supportive to us," Lehmann said.

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