NORTH PRARIE — For Jose Ortiz, a U.S. Army veteran and single father of two, the house he bought in 2016 is more than a place to live — it’s what he hopes to pass down to his kids.

“It’s the only thing I have to hand down to my kids, and everything I do is for them,” Ortiz said.

But a major repair was looming.

“I knew eventually I’d have to get a roof, but didn’t know how,” he said. “I work two jobs, and that’s barely scratching the bills and keeping the kids fed.”

TMJ4 News Jose Ortiz

Ortiz, who enlisted shortly after high school and served four years on active duty and four more in the reserves, said he’s used to pushing through challenges.

Even with a bad back from his time in the service, he works two jobs to support his family.

Still, the cost of a new roof — which contractor Nick Hucke said can run around $20,000 depending on the home — felt out of reach.

Watch: North Prairie veteran gets new roof through national program

'Eternally grateful': North Prairie veteran gets new roof through national program

“I took on the worry of the world on my own and tried to keep the kids away from it,” he said.

Eventually, he decided to apply for help through Habitat for Humanity Waukesha, Jefferson, and Rock Counties.

That application led to the installation of a new roof as part of the Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide effort by Owens Corning to support military veterans.

Since 2016, the program has provided more than 775 roofs across the country.

In North Prairie, the work is being done by a local company, Hucke Exteriors Inc., which donated labor for the project.

Company owner Nick Hucke said crews found significant damage once they began work.

“When we took off the shingles, there were a lot of rotted boards underneath,” Hucke said.

“For all he’s done for us, it’s an honor to do something like this for him.”

TMJ4 News Nick Hucke

Ortiz said asking for help didn’t come easy.

“Never been a person to ask for help — and just to see that people are out there when you do…” he said, starting to tear up.

The need for that kind of support extends beyond one home.

Wisconsin is home to more than 300,000 veterans, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates from 2019 to 2023, and many face rising costs for home repairs and maintenance.

For Ortiz, the new roof brings not just relief, but stability.

“I’m eternally grateful for what they’re doing. It’s been a huge blessing.”

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