Elmbrook Schools ask for $100 million referendum

ELM GROVE, Wis. — The Elmbrook School District is asking voters to approve a $100 million referendum on the November ballot. The money would fund improvements and updates to four of the district's oldest schools.

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The district has identified Pilgrim Park and Wisconsin Hills Middle Schools, along with Tonawanda and Swanson Elementary Schools, as the buildings in need of upgrades. The last time the district went to referendum was in 2008.

TMJ4 Laura Swenson is the president of Yes for Elmbrook.

Danielle Scampini Linn and Laura Swenson are two mothers behind the Yes for Elmbrook School Referendum Committee. They say they see some of the issues at their children's schools firsthand.

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"I have a fourth grader and a first grader, and I have a future Tonawanda tiger," Linn said.

One of the primary concerns is space.

"One of the biggest needs is space. Right now we hover at about 91% capacity," Linn said.

TMJ4 Danielle Scampini Linn is part of Yes to Elmbrook.

The district says the average home worth $600,000 would pay $66 more per year in taxes if the referendum passes.

"In 2028 that debt is going away. So this is designed to essentially slide into its place so that the tax impact for the average Brookfield homeowner is less than a hundred a year," Swenson said.

Not everyone supports the measure. I spoke to multiple people who told me they were voting no but would not go on camera. One parent told me a building doesn't determine the quality of education, and that he thought for the price they were asking, they should be building new instead of rehabilitating older schools. Two other people told me they thought the district was asking for too much money, so they would also be voting no.

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For others, this was the first time hearing there was a referendum on the ballot.

"No, no," one person said when asked if they knew about the measure.

Linn and Swenson say they hope to change that before November 3, Election Day.

"The teachers are incredible, the staff is incredible. I see how much better it could be if we made this investment," Linn said.

The district is hosting a virtual question-and-answer session on Oct. 12. There are three more tours coming up from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The next is on October 14, there is a facility tour of Swanson Elementary. On October 15, there is a tour of Tonawanda Elementary. Finally, on October 20, there is a tour of Wisconsin Hill Middle School.

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