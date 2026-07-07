Driver arrested after serious two-vehicle crash in Waukesha

A driver was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a serious crash in the city of Waukesha on Monday night.
The crash happened around 11:08 p.m. in the 3000 block of N. Grandview Blvd. after two vehicles traveling in opposite directions collided in a near-head-on crash, according to the City of Waukesha Police Department.
All occupants involved in the crash were injured, with one being taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The extent of the injuries of everyone involved is unclear.
One driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury, according to police.
North Grandview Boulevard was temporarily closed while investigators conducted a crash reconstruction and documented and processed the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.
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