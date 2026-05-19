Coffeeville Company in Brookfield serves new spring and summer drinks from former train depot

Coffeeville Company in Brookfield is welcoming the warmer months with a lineup of new drinks — and doing some good in the community along the way.

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson stopped by this morning and spoke with Alyssa Gaeth about the history of the location.

The shop is located in a historic train depot that was moved from its original spot near the railroad tracks and placed on a hill at its current location. The lobby and retail area were the only additions to the building after the move.

WATCH: Coffeeville Company in Brookfield debuts new spring and summer drinks

Coffeeville Brookfield interview

The spring and summer menu includes several new flavors:



Blush Mocha —white mocha and strawberry

Spring Blossom — almond, ube, and raspberry

Bee Mime — honey and shortbread

Coffeeville is also offering a caramel and lavender latte as a drink for a cause. All proceeds will be split among 3 local families in need, with the fundraiser running through the end of the year.

The shop also features vendors at both its Brookfield and Jackson locations and offers pumpkin spice lattes year-round.

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