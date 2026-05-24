City of Brookfield mayor to take leave of absence, Common Council President to take over

BROOKFIELD — The City of Brookfield mayor stated in a letter Saturday evening that he will be taking a leave of absence, Alderperson Sara Monty said in a Facebook post.

"I am hereby providing this communication of personal issues that in good faith may impair my current ability to act or perform the duties of Mayor and therefore am taking a leave of absence due to my personal, physical or mental disability or absence,'" Mayor Steven Ponto wrote.

Brookfield Common Council President Gary Mahkorn will take over the mayoral responsibilities until Ponto returns, Monty said in the post.

It is unknown at this time when Ponto will return.

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