NASHOTA, Wis. — Thieves stole supplies from Okauchee Lions Park, a community park in Nashotah run entirely by volunteers. Lac La Belle police say around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, two men in a pickup truck showed up and stole metal items, including gutters and metal stakes, from the Okauchee

Video provided Sureillence video

Mark Whitaker of the Okauchee Lions Club said the men loaded the materials as families were away from the park due to rain.

"They started loading some of our materials for building repair and whatnot into the back of their truck," Whitaker said.

TMJ4 Shelly Overbagh and Mark Whitaker from the Okauhee Lions Club.

Whitaker said the thieves also damaged the materials in the process. They did it all right under the surveillance camera and with a sign posted next to it.

Watch: Volunteers react to thieves stealing from Okauchee park

Caught on camera: Volunteers react to thieves stealing from Okauchee park

"Stomp on it and fold it in half," one man says to the other in the surveillance video.

TMJ4 Sign in parking lot

The Okauchee Lions Club raises all the money needed to keep the park maintained.

"Everything that we offer from the building to the playgrounds to the baseball fields. It is 100 percent volunteer-run," Shelly Overbagh of the Okauchee Lions Club said.

Community members say the park is a staple for local families.

"We use it at least once a week in the summer. We meet friends here all the time," Katrina Watson said.

TMJ4 Katrina Watson and Amber Merkel regularly use the park with their families.

"It is one of our favorite parks in the area," Amber Merkel said.

The theft left many in the community upset.

"It was really sad," Merkel said.

TMJ4

Whitaker said the theft was a blow to an organization built on serving others.

"The Okauchee Lions, we are about community. This is what we offer. For somebody with a lack of integrity to do something to us, it hurts," Whitaker said.

Lac La Belle police say they have two suspects in custody who they are interviewing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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