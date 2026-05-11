Reed Breckheimer, an H-back at Carroll University, has earned an invitation to a Miami Dolphins camp after a standout career with the Pioneers.

Breckheimer, a first-team All-American, finished his final season with 716 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. Coming from a Division III program, he said the opportunity is something he never thought possible.

"It's a great opportunity. Coming from a small town, small school D3, this was like my only offer out of high school, so I didn't really dream, or I think it was like a possibility."

WATCH: Carroll University H-back Reed Breckheimer earns Miami Dolphins camp invite

Carroll University H-back Reed Breckheimer earns Miami Dolphins camp invite

Carroll head coach Mike Budziszewski said it didn't take long to recognize Breckheimer's potential.

"I don't think I understood how good he could be. It took a lot of work on his part, and I'm unbelievably proud of the success that he had not only on the field, but in the classroom, the success that he was able to share with his teammates."

In the spring of his junior year, Breckheimer attended Garth College, where he was measured by scouts from the Vikings and Bears — including his height, size, wingspan, and 40-yard dash time — and was entered into the NFL database.

Now, Breckheimer said he's focused on proving he can compete at the next level.

"I'm trying to prove myself. I'm trying to make it from a D3. I think it's a lot harder coming from a smaller school, in terms of size. I'm trying to prove that I can play with the big dogs."

Because the Dolphins camp takes place during graduation weekend, Carroll University held a special ceremony just for him.

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