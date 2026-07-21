Cafe de Arts in Waukesha serves up house-roasted coffee and Turkish baked goods year round

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Meteorologist Brendan Johnson was in the community Tuesday morning at Cafe de Arts in Waukesha. It's a family-owned micro-roastery brewing up European coffee right here at home.

Located off St. Paul Avenue, it has been serving house-roasted coffee and homemade Turkish baked goods since 2009 — and the owner, Ayhan Munzur, says the community has made it all possible.

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Munzur, who came to the United States from Turkey in 2005, said he saw an opportunity when he noticed there were no other coffee roasters in Waukesha.

"We're always trying to do something different than everybody else, and we see there's a potential and there's no other roaster in Waukesha, and my wife, she does the Turkish bakery," Munzur said.

WATCH: Café the Arts in Waukesha serves up house-roasted coffee and Turkish baked goods

TMJ Pour at Cafe De Arts

The café features a custom-made 30-kilogram roasting machine capable of producing between 800 and 1,400 pounds of coffee on a given day. In addition to serving retail customers, the café also supplies coffee wholesale to other local shops and restaurants.

"We also do wholesale other coffee shop restaurants using our coffee," Munzur said. "And support the local business."

The menu includes house-made syrups, breakfast sandwiches and a variety of sweet and savory baked items. The owner said breakfast sandwiches are among the most popular items.

"Our breakfast sandwiches is great, and we create different little sweet, little salty dressings and great combination," Munzur said.

Pumpkin spice is also available — not just in the fall, but all year round.

Cafe de Arts opens at 6 a.m.

To learn more, click here.

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