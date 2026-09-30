BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A four-mile stretch of Capitol Drive in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties is in its final weeks of a resurfacing project that has frustrated drivers and businesses since March.

Wisconsin's Department of Transportation says the $11.5-million project covers Capitol Drive from I-41 to Brookfield Road. The work includes resurfacing the road and upgrading traffic signals and pedestrian crossings.

TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf spoke to frustrated business owners about the project in the video below:

Business owners and residents ready for major Capitol Drive construction project to end

The resurfacing work is finished. Crews are now completing pavement markings.

Small business owner Jeff Lemieux said the construction has been hard on his customers throughout the project.

"It isn't like they did a little section at a time," said Lemieux, owner of Jeff's Sports Inc.

He said the scope of the project created safety concerns for some of his customers.

TMJ4 Jeff Lemieux is the owner of Jeff’s Sports Inc. in Brookfield.

"We have some customers a little older in age, just the safety of people when you have so many cones out there," said Lemieux,

During construction, WisDOT's goal was to keep two lanes open in each direction during peak travel times, with multiple lane closures overnight and on weekends.

TMJ4 Carol Klein lives next to the construction.

Carol Klein, who lives next to the construction, said the project has been difficult to endure.

"It is very noisy and aggravating," said Klein.

George Pitt, who drives on Capitol Drive regularly, said the disruption has been worth it.

TMJ4 George Pitt says he is happy Capitol Drive is getting fixed.

"When you really think about it, we need the street fixed," said Pitt.

WisDOT estimates the orange construction barrels should be gone within two more weeks, weather-permitting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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