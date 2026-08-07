BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Brookfield police chief is defending a high-risk traffic stop conducted by officers Thursday afternoon after receiving a Flock alert.

Chief Christopher Garcia said officers located a vehicle associated with a Milwaukee homicide heading westbound on Interstate 94 around 4:46 p.m. Officers conducted the traffic stop on the interstate and detained two occupants.

The officers were later notified that Milwaukee police were no longer interested in the vehicle or its occupants.

Watch: Brookfield police chief defends officers' high-risk traffic stop based on Flock alert

Brookfield police chief defends officers' high-risk traffic stop based on Flock alert

"I have determined that City of Brookfield officers did not stop the 'wrong' vehicle, as has been reported by local media," Garcia said. "They did in fact stop the vehicle that was the subject of the Flock alert. They performed their duties as I would expect them to."

Garcia said the stop was consistent with "components of reasonable suspicion, probable cause and objective reasonableness."

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Department said the alert was issued due to human error.

"To be clear, this was not a Flock issue," the spokesperson said. "MPD staff inadvertently did not remove a vehicle alert from the system."

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