BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Brookfield Central junior Kyenret Rinkam has already proven she is the fastest sprinter in the state of Wisconsin — and she has big goals ahead of her.

Rinkam said her path to the track started in seventh grade.

TMJ4 Kyenret Rinkam

"Okay, when I was in seventh grade, I just to do cross country. My cross country coach noticed that I ran really fast towards the end of the race. So he suggested that I should do track and field. So I ended up signing up for the 100 and 100 hurdles, and that's how I started my career."

Jack Herbert has been coaching track for 44 years. He says he hasn't worked with a sprinter as talented as Rinkam.

"She's very into detail; every little thing matters. Every situation that she finds that can make her a better athlete, she's very invested in. Whether it's the sleep, our rest, or the shoes, it's really unique."

TMJ4 Jack Herbert

Last year, the High School All-American finished second in the 100 meters at a national AAU Jr. Olympics event. She also won the state title in the same event.

Rinkam said her mindset going into that race made the difference.

"The biggest thing was getting into the blocks and being like, okay, I know these girls right here are really capable, but I really want to win this. Just like going in there and staying in the race to the very end. I think that's what pushed me in there, I really wanted that win. I dipped for it, and I got it more."

Watch: Brookfield Central junior Kyenret Rinkam is Wisconsin's fastest sprinter with Olympic dreams ahead

Brookfield Central junior Kyenret Rinkam is Wisconsin's fastest sprinter with Olympic dreams ahead

Rinkam carries a 4.0 GPA, with Ivy League and Big Ten schools already showing interest. The Olympics are also on her radar.

"I think the Olympics are definitely on my mind. I like to put really lofty goals, not necessarily because I think it's gonna be easy getting there. But I like having something that I can really push for because it gives me a big drive. So I like to say LA 28. Realistically, the 2032 Olympics."

Her coach believes she can get there.

"Every kid I've been around, closest that I've coached," Herbert said.

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