BIG BEND, WI — The Big Bend Village Board established building standards and approved the first phase of the Breck Athletic Complex Thursday, clearing the way for soccer fields, parking, and a food truck space — despite push-back from residents who packed village hall.

The full development plan calls for a 150-acre facility that would include more than a dozen sports fields, restaurants, and a hotel. Thursday's approval covers only the first of several phases that will require board approval over the next few years.

Developer Eric Weishaar declined an on-camera interview but told TMJ4 he believes the village board acted in the best interest of its constituents. Weishaar said if permitting and DNR processes go as planned, he hopes to break ground by late June.

Watch: Big Bend board approves conditional use permit for first phase of Breck Athletic amid community opposition

Big Bend board approves conditional use permit for first phase of Breck Athletic

Not everyone is on board. Crystal Hurd lives in the Village of Vernon, directly across the street from the proposed development. She raised concerns about light pollution, traffic, and noise.

"It was like they snuck it under our nose," Hurd said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Hurd also questioned whether the project fits the community's needs.

"I think they should learn from The Rock and from other places that trying to put it in a residential area just doesn't work," Hurd said.

A group called End Breck has organized against the development in recent months. Co-leader Cindy Thomas said the impact extends well beyond Big Bend.

"It's not just going to harm the people surrounding it, it's going to harm the region," Thomas said.

Thomas argued the community would be better served by amenities like grocery stores rather than a private sports complex. She is also frustrated that the project is being approved in phases rather than as a complete plan.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"You don't build a door without the plans for the house, you don't do this without the full plan site, and they don't have that, and so we're going to court to ask the judge to make sure they do that, and they will have to do that," Thomas said.

End Breck plans to challenge the development in court.

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