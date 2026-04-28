OCONOMOWOC — For Juliet Basile, the North Lapham Street bridge is more than a way across the Oconomowoc River.

“It was a part of their childhood,” Basile said, recalling years of raising her children on the water, with access to Fowler Lake and memories tied to the bridge.

The bridge has been under construction since February as part of a full replacement project.

Now, days after a partial collapse during construction, she said the river closure and uncertainty surrounding the project have changed the season ahead.

“This is an entire season of our summer that’s in flux, like putting our boat in the water or kayaking, and we can’t navigate it,” Basile said.

TMJ4 News Juliet Basile

The City of Oconomowoc's mayor released a public service announcement Monday that a temporary support bracket failed, causing part of the work structure beneath the concrete deck to collapse at the Lapham Street bridge site on April 25.

No injuries were reported.

“I was out here and didn’t hear anything until all of the fire trucks and police showed up,” long-time resident Peter Gazzana recalled.

City officials said they met with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the contractor on Monday to review the incident.

The city said all formwork equipment and both abutments are undergoing enhanced inspections, and the support system for the concrete deck will be doubled moving forward.

Watch: As work resumes after Oconomowoc bridge collapse, neighbors voice support and concern

Questions raised following bridge collapse

Officials also said the WisDOT environmental team has coordinated with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on a cleanup plan to protect natural resources.

Crews have since returned to active construction at the site.

Basile, who lives in the neighboring community of Lac La Belle near the city border, said she is concerned about how long access to the river may be affected and whether the larger replacement project fits the area.

“It’s a substantial change to the character of the neighborhood,” she said.

The bridge project is replacing an aging one-lane crossing with a new structure wide enough for two lanes, shoulders, and raised sidewalks.

TMJ4 News Peter Gazzana

Gazzana said the expanded bridge could improve access for newer developments and emergency vehicles.

“They needed it because of the new subdivision back there, and if there’s a fire, they have to get across the bridge,” Gazzana said.

Still, after the latest setback, he said construction should move carefully.

“When it gets done, it gets done. They cannot rush it,” Gazzana said.

The city said the Oconomowoc River at Lapham Street remains closed to all traffic.

Officials said they expect the river to reopen to the public by late May or early June, with the full bridge project remaining scheduled for completion in early September.

Residents were also asked to avoid entering the immediate construction zone, which officials said remains a safety risk.

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