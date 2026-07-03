WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha home is drawing attention for its America 250 display on Dale Drive off Oak Dale.

A viewer reached out to meteorologist Lindsey Slater to share the display, prompting us to send a photojournalist for a closer look.

Watch: A Waukesha home is turning heads with its America 250 display

A Waukesha home is turning heads with its America 250 display

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