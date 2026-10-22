WAUKESHA — We all love a stadium giveaway, right? Well, one Brewers fans takes that love to a whole new level.

Jake Paulson has collected all of the Brewers stadium giveaway bobbleheads since 2001. That's 330 bobbleheads. What's more, he's gotten 326 of them autographed and authenticated. He's missing just four signatures. Paulson has bobbleheads and autographs of everyone from Hank Aaron to Bob Uecker to Robin Yount to Jackson Chourio.

"I don't really know what it is about them. They just look cool," Paulson said.

James Groh A section of Jake Paulson's bobblehead collection.

He even has 13 bobbleheads (signed too) of the '82 World Series team in pinstripes and in blue.

“Just connect so much as fans and as a city and as a state to that '82 team," Paulson said.

His collection started slow in 2005. One bobblehead here and there. But then the collection bug bit him. He tries to go to every game there's a bobblehead giveaway. Otherwise, he buys the bobblehead online and finds a way to get it signed by that player.

“Now, there are some that are signed by some players that have passed away, too, so unless somebody has them out there, it's going to be harder. If somebody wanted to try to replicate this, that would be hard.”

Watch the story to see more of the Brewers bobblehead collection...

A Brewers fan has collected all 330 stadium bobblehead giveaways. 326 are autographed

I met Jake Paulson last year. Since then, his collection has grown by about a dozen signatures and bobbleheads.

“So I needed some Yelich's. I needed one Uecker. Then the 2026 ones, I did get all those signed now.”

Having 330 bobbleheads takes up a lot of space. He's running out of area on his wall to display them. So what happens when the team comes out with new bobbleheads?

“Honey, we won't need to buy a new house yet," Paulson said. "But I think we can expand for a while. But I just have to build some more shelves.”

Since the Brewers made bobbleheads to commemorate the '82 World Series team, there's a chance they make some for this season's team, too.

“The Brewers will have no problem picking bobblehead poses and giveaways next year. They probably have too many to choose from.”

A new season means new bobbleheads and more autographs. The collection is never truly finished, and Paulson is okay with that. Onto the next season! Paulson chronicles his collection on his website Milwaukee Brewers Bobbleheads.

Paulson isn't the only one in Wisconsin that is an avid collector. There are a number of people around the state with giant collections. The world's largest Smurf collection is in Ripon. The largest Winnie the Pooh collection is in Waukesha. One of, if not the biggest, collections of Indiana Jones memorabilia is in Sheboygan. In Cedarburg, there is a guy who has collected autographs from almost every single person to ever play for the Brewers. (Know someone else with a sizeable collection? Reach out to james.groh@tmj4.com)While Paulson's collection isn't going to set a world record, the fun is that it's never complete. A new season means new bobbleheads.

Watch the story to see more rare and unique Brewers bobbleheads...

A Brewers fan has collected all 330 stadium bobblehead giveaways. 326 are autographed

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