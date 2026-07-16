BIG BEND, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a partial interchange closure at I-43 and WIS 164 in Waukesha County this weekend as part of the ongoing I-43 Rock Freeway pavement replacement and improvement project.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, and last until 6 a.m. Monday, July 20 — a 54-hour window.

WATCH: 54-hour closure coming to I-43/WIS 164 interchange in Waukesha County starting Friday

54-hour closure coming to I-43/Wis. 164 interchange in Waukesha County Friday

WIS 164, between County ES (National Avenue) and Woodland Lane, will close to traffic for storm sewer work and roadway widening. Both WIS 164 on-ramps to I-43 and the northbound I-43 exit ramp to WIS 164 will also be closed during this time.

The southbound I-43 exit ramp will remain open to northbound WIS 164 traffic only.

Access to the Big Bend Park and Ride lot will be maintained throughout the closure.

Drivers should follow the posted detour, which will utilize WIS 164, WIS 36, WIS 83, and County ES (National Avenue).

The work is weather dependent.

For more information on the project, visit the project website. For up-to-date travel information, use 511wi.gov.

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