WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — A 23-year-old woman is dead and two others are hurt after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on Highway 16 in Waukesha County Sunday night.

TMJ4 Highway 16 going eastbound in Waukesha County.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says the woman was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when she hit two other vehicles head-on. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

WATCH: 23-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 16 in Waukesha County

23-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 16 in Waukesha County

Waukesha County radio dispatch audio captured the call as it came in.

“Original call came in as a wrong way driver and there was a head on collision." Waukesha County radio dispatch audio said.

TMJ4

The two people in the other vehicles were also hurt, but the sheriff says their injuries were not life-threatening. Highway 16 was shut down for six hours while the sheriff's office investigated.

Neighbors say even though they couldn't see the crash, they could hear it.

TMJ4 Highway 16 in Waukesha County.

"I heard lots of sirens and they kept going." a neighbor said. "I thought something bad happened."

Another nearby resident reflected on what may have contributed to the crash.

"I don't know there was probably several factors that we don't know about." a neighbor said. "It was very unusual. We have been here for 10 years. This is the first instance we have heard of a wrong way driver."

TMJ4 News reached out to the sheriff's office to ask about what factors led up to this crash, but officials say that is still under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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