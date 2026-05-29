19-year-old New Berlin man arrested after allegedly using Molotov cocktails to start fire at Biewer Park

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A 19-year-old New Berlin man was arrested after police said he used a series of Molotov cocktails to start a fire at Biewer Park early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the park around 4:40 a.m. following reports from neighbors that the park was on fire, with some witnesses claiming to have seen a man in the park with a gas can.

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At the park, officers found the park’s merry-go-round on fire, which was extinguished by the New Berlin Fire Department, but not before police said it had already been destroyed by the flames.

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Also damaged by the fire was the park’s basketball court, but police said the damage was minor.

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Police later found and arrested the 19-year-old and believe that he acted alone and that there is no danger to the public.

No injuries were reported, and police confirmed that the 19-year-old started the fires with a series of Molotov cocktails.

He is now in custody in the Waukesha County Jail, where police said he is awaiting charges.

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