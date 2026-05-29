19-year-old New Berlin man arrested after allegedly using Molotov cocktails to start fire at Biewer Park

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A 19-year-old New Berlin man was arrested after police said he used a series of Molotov cocktails to start a fire at Biewer Park early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the park around 4:40 a.m. following reports from neighbors that the park was on fire, with some witnesses claiming to have seen a man in the park with a gas can.
At the park, officers found the park’s merry-go-round on fire, which was extinguished by the New Berlin Fire Department, but not before police said it had already been destroyed by the flames.
Also damaged by the fire was the park’s basketball court, but police said the damage was minor.
Police later found and arrested the 19-year-old and believe that he acted alone and that there is no danger to the public.
No injuries were reported, and police confirmed that the 19-year-old started the fires with a series of Molotov cocktails.
He is now in custody in the Waukesha County Jail, where police said he is awaiting charges.
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