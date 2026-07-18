18-year-old motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Muskego, another person injured

MUSKEGO — One person died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a van and a motorcycle in Muskego on Friday night.
According to the Muskego Police Department, the crash occurred at around 11:21 p.m. on Woods Road, near Parkland Drive.
An 18-year-old male motorcyclist was found at the scene with severe injuries. Life-saving measures were taken; however, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.
The 48-year-old driver of the van was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
According to the preliminary investigation, the van was traveling west and the motorcycle was traveling east, when the motorcycle crossed the center line and struck the van.
There were no other occupants of either the motorcycle or the van.
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