Wollner's Plumbing and Excavation shop destroyed by fire, damage estimated at $2M

TOWN OF KEWASKUM, Wis. — A fire tore through the shop at Wollner's Plumbing and Excavation in the Town of Kewaskum, leaving the building a complete loss and causing an estimated $2 million in damage.
11 fire departments responded to help battle the massive flames and shuttle water up the long driveway, as there were no fire hydrants in the rural area.
Kewaskum Fire Chief James Warnkey said he is proud of all the teams across the county who responded, but understands the gravity of the loss for the Wollners.
"It's devastating," he said. "This is your livelihood and this is your business."
While the building is a total loss, crews were able to contain the fire from spreading to the surrounding woods or the family's home. No one was hurt.
"Things can be replaced," Warnkey said. "That's what we have insurance for."
Warnkey said he believes the fire started inside one of the vehicles inside the shop. Arson is not believed to be a factor.
The family, who did not want to speak on camera, said they are thankful to the firefighters who responded and are grateful no one was hurt. They said they plan to take a few days to analyze the loss before getting back to work.
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