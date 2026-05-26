WEST BEND — The West Bend Police Department evacuated a store on River Road on Tuesday afternoon following a possible grenade that was found in a donation bin.
According to the West Bend Police Department, some of the store's employees found what they believe was a grenade in a donation bin.
The Milwaukee County Bomb Squad was asked for assistance in the matter.
It is unclear at this time whether or not it was a confirmed grenade.
TMJ4 is working on getting more information on this matter.
Watch: West Bend store evacuates following possible grenade found in donation bin
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