Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityWashington County

Actions

West Bend store evacuates following possible grenade found in donation bin

The West Bend Police Department evacuated a store on River Road on Tuesday afternoon following a possible grenade that was found in a donation bin.
Grenade found in a donation basket at St. Vincent de Paul in West Bend.
Grenade found in donation basket
Grenade scare in West Bend
Posted
and last updated

WEST BEND — The West Bend Police Department evacuated a store on River Road on Tuesday afternoon following a possible grenade that was found in a donation bin.

According to the West Bend Police Department, some of the store's employees found what they believe was a grenade in a donation bin.

Grenade scare in West Bend

The Milwaukee County Bomb Squad was asked for assistance in the matter.

It is unclear at this time whether or not it was a confirmed grenade.

TMJ4 is working on getting more information on this matter.

Watch: West Bend store evacuates following possible grenade found in donation bin

Grenade found in donation basket

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

Marcus Aarsvold Redo.png

Meet your Washington County reporter: Marcus Aarsvold