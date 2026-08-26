WEST BEND, Wis. — West Bend parents and a local counselor are reacting to news that Wisconsin will receive millions of dollars in a settlement against Meta, which accused the tech giant of creating addictive algorithms that impact young people.

WATCH: West Bend parents, counselor say Meta settlement validates concerns over social media

West Bend parents, counselor say Wisconsin's Meta settlement validates concerns over social media addiction

Jennifer Stuckey, a West Bend mother, said the settlement validated concerns she has had about social media for years.

"That paranoia wasn't just in my head," Stuckey said. "It was actually a reality if other people are seeing there is an issue with addictive behavior."

Marcus Aarsvold Jennifer Stuckey is a mother in West Bend

Stuckey said social media needs more regulation to protect kids — and even with more oversight, she will not allow her children on it.

"They're not allowed access to any social media," she said. "We try to limit screens as much as possible."

Her goal is to raise her children in the real world and build community with those around them.

"We really are careful with their screen time because we really want them to be focused on reading, learning, and engaging with the world around them," Stuckey said. "Rather than being on screens all of the time."

Emily Greene, a licensed professional counselor at Youth and Family Project, sees clients who struggle to stop scrolling and put their phones down.

Marcus Aarsvold Emily Greene is a counselor and the executive director of Youth and Family Project in West Bend

"They feel very lonely a lot, and it's kind of any oxymoron, right? Because we think about social media as being a way to connect us," Greene said. "And it's difficult to log off. It's also difficult then to learn those skills of how to relate to people in-person."

West Bend mother and aunt Stephanie Hurt said parents also need to model healthy screen habits for their children.

"We absolutely set the example and the norm of what their upbringing is going to be," Hurt said. "So, if we set the pace one way, you can't expect them to set it another way."

Hurt said time together as a family is invaluable and should not be spent on a screen.

Marcus Aarsvold Stephanie Hurt is a mother and aunt in West Bend

"Just disconnect," Hurt said. "Set it aside and take the family time while it's available because those years slip away quick."

According to court documents from the state, the money won in the suit will be used for social media training, to support phone-free school zones, and to investigate social media harm further.

Youth and Family Project is creating programs where phones are not necessary, including family nature trips where they make a meal together and go outside— that start in the fall.

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