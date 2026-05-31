West Bend Fire Department responded to single-family home fire on Saturday

WEST BEND — The West Bend Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a single-family residence on Saturday afternoon.

According to initial reports, flames were burning on the exterior wall and extended into the basement, where a resident was reportedly inside attempting to put out the fire.

Due to that information, the West Bend Public Safety Dispatchers requested a Full Still assignment through MABAS Card 15-1-1.

Unsplash Images

Upon arrival, Battalion 1 found light smoke coming from the open garage door of the home, and bystanders attempting to put out the fire on the east exterior wall with a garden hose.

West Bend police officers had also assisted all occupants from the home and confirmed with the fire crews that everyone was safely accounted for.

Fire crews then initiated an offensive interior attack in the basement and were able to bring the fire under control.

According to the West Bend Fire Department, the fire may have originated in an exterior wall behind the siding and extended into the floor cavity above the finished basement. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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