West Bend East and West Bend West play their final homecoming football game before combining into one school

WEST BEND, Wis. — West Bend East and West Bend West high schools faced off in their final homecoming game on Friday, capping a 56-year rivalry between two schools that have shared one building since 1970.

The school district decided the class of 2027 will be the final year of the split mascots — the Suns of West Bend East and the Spartans of West Bend West — due to the cost of running two schools and declining enrollment. Grades 9-12 will be renamed West Bend High School.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend East and West Bend West play their final homecoming game before consolidating into one school

East homecoming King Tommy Zaremba, a senior and part of the last class to graduate from the two schools, reflected on what makes the rivalry unlike anything else.

"It's super unique," he said. "It's weird to think about that other schools are not like this! All since kindergarten it's been East versus West homecoming."

Senior Brooklyn Cureton of West Bend West shared the feeling.

Marcus Aarsvold Brooklyn Cureton is a senior at West Bend West High School

"It's weird!" she said. "It's always been a rivalry between the two."

Senior Herman Schmidt of West Bend East sees a bright side to the change.

"I think it'll be better for the schools to combine," he said.

Marcus Aarsvold Herman Schmidt and Tommy Zaremba are seniors at West Bend East High School

Fans packed the stands, with many lining up an hour before kickoff. Among them was West Bend East alum Brandon Dei, who traveled from Tennessee to see the rivalry play out one final time.

"It was awesome! Back in my day we were always playing the cross-hallway buddies. It was a great rivalry," Dei said. "It is sad knowing it is coming to an end. Hopefully it results in a more competitive sports team that we can come back to the glory days."

Marcus Aarsvold Brandon Dei is a West Bend East High School alum

Associate Principal Dave Uelmen said the community is ready for the change.

"They understand declining enrollment, that we are coopting a lot of our sports teams to begin with," he said. "They would like to see us come together and bring the community together."

Marcus Aarsvold Dave Uelmen is the associate principal of West Bend High Schools

West Bend West Athletic Director Erin Felber said the future mascot and school colors are still being determined.

Marcus Aarsvold Erin Felber is the West Bend West High School athletic director

"It's one of those moments for everybody that sure there might be tears of happiness, tears of sadness," she said. "But at the same time, we're coming together as one," Felber said.

Schmidt had a message for future students. "Keep school spirit high!" he said. "Just have fun with the games and everything!"

Beyond the high school, the district will also close two of its six elementary schools, combining current students into four buildings.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend East and West Bend West play their final homecoming game before consolidating into one school

West Bend West High School won 49 to 0 against East.

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