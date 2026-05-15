WEST BEND, Wis. — A November 911 call began with two strangers walking past a West Bend man who had fallen in his driveway while shoveling — and ended with his life being saved.

The two bystanders called 911 after hearing a dog barking, seeing the man on the ground—believing he had suffered a heart attack. When they told Dispatch Supervisor Karen Alliet that none of them knew CPR, she walked them through it step by step until officers arrived. By the end of the call, the man was breathing again.

West Bend Police Department Mayor Joel Ongert, Officer Christopher Brook, Dispatcher Karen Alliet, Officer David Brehm and Chief Tim Dehring at West Bend Common Council meeting where the Life Saving Medals were awarded

Alliet said acting fast made all the difference.

"Intervening very quickly is the life saving difference between, is this person going to survive?" she said. "Being able to get that CPR started right away is what made all the difference for him."

Officers David Brehm and Christopher Brook responded to the scene, continued CPR, and kept the man alive.

Marcus Aarsvold David Brehm is a police officer with the West Bend Police Department who won the Life Saving Medal

"Without dispatch giving proper directions to the citizen that observed him and relaying that information to us," Brehm said. "It's a possibility that it didn't work."

Watch: West Bend dispatcher, officers honored with award after talking bystanders through CPR

First responders honored with life-saving award

Brehm said the moment reminded him why he chose law enforcement.

"That's why you get into law enforcement to help people," he said. "If you can save a life it's very gratifying."

West Bend Police Department Mayor Joel Ongert, Officer Riley DeVor and Chief Tim Dehring at West Bend Common Council meeting where the Life Saving Medals were awarded

Officer Riley DeVor also received the Lifesaving Award after using an AED to save a man's life in a separate response.

Alliet, Brehm, Brook, and DeVor were all honored with the city's Lifesaving Award during Police Week. Alliet said the recognition, while meaningful, is not why she joined the department eight months ago.

"It's a great honor to be recognized," she said. "But I was just doing my job."

Marcus Aarsvold Karen Alliet is a dispatch supervisor for the West Bend Police Department who won the Life Saving Medal

To close out Police Week, law enforcement from across Washington County will honor those who have died in the line of duty Friday at noon at the Jackson Fire Department.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend dispatcher, officers honored with lifesaving award after talking bystanders through CPR

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