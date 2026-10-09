Washington County voters call for more candidate debates before the November election

WEST BEND, Wis. — Washington County voters are calling for more candidate debates as November's election approaches — and no public debates are currently on the schedule in the county.

The 58th Assembly District seat is on the ballot with both Republican and Democratic candidates, but no debate has been scheduled.

"If no one is holding debates, or if no one is willing to show up to debates," voter Michael Wittig said. "That's not really great."

Marcus Aarsvold Michael Wittig is a voter in West Bend

The Washington County Democratic Party said their candidates have tried to reach across the aisle to put on debates, but couldn't get Republicans on board. The Washington County Republican Party said there has been no conversation about a debate in the county, and they are focused on door knocking and talking with people face to face.

Marcus Aarsvold The Democratic Party of Washington County

Marcus Aarsvold The Washington County Republican Party

A gubernatorial forum was held at the Bend Theater in March, but since then no public debates have taken place in the county.

"It's got to get better, you know?" voter Lois Majerus said. "We should hear more."

Marcus Aarsvold Lois Majerus is a voter in West Bend

Voters said debates force candidates to think on their feet, answer their constituents, and help people understand who they're really voting for.

"I think we do need more," Town of West Bend voter Jeannine Becker said. "I do feel they need to debate, the public needs to be able to ask the hard questions that they want to ask."

Marcus Aarsvold Jeannine Becker is a voter in Town of West Bend

"I think there is still a huge value in putting candidates in that pressure cooker a little bit, you should show up, debate and defend yourself in public," Wittig said. "Because I think we get a better sense of them. So, I think if and when that's not happening, we're being done a disservice and we are missing that information."

Their hope is for at least one debate for the 58th Assembly seat before November, and that more will happen in the future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip