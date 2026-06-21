Washington County Sheriff investigating two-vehicle rollover crash

ADDISON — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Friday evening near the intersection of Addison Road and CTH K in the town of Addison.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that the involved vehicles rolled down the embankment near the railroad tracks.

As first responders were arriving, bystanders were rendering aid to those injured.

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According to the initial investigation, two West Bend adults in an SUV were heading northbound on Addison and failed to stop at the stop sign at CTH K, striking a minivan that was traveling westbound.

The minivan was occupied by two adults and three children from Mayville.

The driver of the SUV was extricated from the vehicle and sustained injuries to their legs. The passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

All occupants of the crash were taken to different hospitals.

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