Washington County partisan primary results: Newman advances to face Degenhardt in November

WEST BEND, Wis. — Bernie Newman will advance to the November general election after defeating Christopher Bossert in the Washington County Republican partisan primary for the District 58th State Assembly seat.

Republican Rep. Rick Gundrum of Slinger has held the seat for 8 years but is retiring, setting up the primary between Newman and Bossert for the conservative spot on the November ballot.

Total voter turnout came in at about 34%, which is in line with what the county clerk expected.

Marcus Aarsvold Dave Sukawaty is a voter in Slinger

Newman will face Democratic candidate Dennis Degenhardt in November.

Voters in Slinger said local elections like this one carry significant weight.

"I always vote every year," Dave Sukawaty said. "There's not a time in my life that I've ever missed voting. I like to get here."

"That's what I defended this country for and regardless of your party affiliation," Scott Lawrence said. "I think it's important for everybody to come out and make your opinions heard."

Marcus Aarsvold Scott Lawrence is a voter in Slinger

"It's important!" Brett Culver said. "Everybody wants to have representation, it's your right to vote and I think everybody should vote!"

Marcus Aarsvold Brett and Yvonne Culver are voters in Slinger

"It's just a scary time right now," Yvonne Culver siad. "There are so many things, uncertainties and it's just super important. You can't complain about it unless you go out and do something about it."

"Don't feel like it's something you should not participate in just because you're younger and you think your vote matters," Raina Dobberstein said.

Raina's mother Misti Swanson-Dobberstein is a teacher who said public school funding was top of mind.

Marcus Aarsvold Misti Swanson-Dobberstein and Raina Dobberstein are voters in Slinger

"Education," she said. "Making sure that it's funded properly and that things are opportune for all students in every location."

Election worker Robynn Hora said she tries to make the experience welcoming for first-timers and nervous voters alike.

"People are generally nervous to vote," she said. "And I like to be that calming presence for them."

Marcus Aarsvold Robynn Hora is an election worker in Slinger

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