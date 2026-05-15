JACKSON, Wis. — Law enforcement agencies across Washington County held their annual memorial ceremony in Jackson Friday afternoon, honoring officers who gave their lives in service. During the event, organizers announced plans to build a permanent law enforcement memorial structure at the southwest corner of the historic courthouse square in West Bend.

Washington County Washington County law enforcement honors fallen officers, plans permanent memorial

Washington County Washington County law enforcement honors fallen officers, plans permanent memorial

The county, deputies, and officers from across the area are raising money to fund the construction.

Three service members who lost their lives in the line of duty were honored at the ceremony, including Deputy Ryan Schmitt, who was killed in a car crash while responding to a scene as backup in 1998.

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County law enforcement honors fallen officers, plans permanent memorial

Schmitt's mother, Kathleen Schmitt, attends the memorial every year. She said the continued recognition means a great deal to her family.

"It feels great to know that they never forget. They put in a program as nice as this and I do wish more people would attend because they'd know then what it means to have somebody taken all of a sudden."

Kathleen said her son did not do the work for recognition, but would appreciate those who keep his memory alive.

Marcus Aarsvold Kathleen Schmitt's son was a Washington County deputy whose son was killed in the line of duty in 1998

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